Floyd James Albers, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, of Loveland, Colorado, passed away at the age of 81 on August 17, 2020. Floyd was born November 10, 1938 in Hazen, North Dakota to Edward J. and Ida Lange Albers. He enjoyed growing up on his parents' farm and actively participated in 4-H, FFA, and student council. He graduated from Hazen High School in 1956 and furthered his education at North Dakota Agriculture College, which is now North Dakota State University. Floyd served in the Air Force ROTC while attending college. Upon graduation, Floyd was drafted into the U.S. Army. He went to basic training at Fort Leonard, Missouri, and advanced military police training at Fort Gordon, Georgia. He was then transferred to Drake Kaserne in Frankfurt, Germany where he served two years as border patrol and other police duties. Floyd graduated from North Dakota Agriculture College in 1960 with a degree in Animal Science, which prepared him for a career with Hormel Foods from 1960 - 2000. Floyd had many different positions at Hormel Foods plants located in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, and Mississippi. While in Mississippi, he was the Vice President of Farm Fresh Catfish Company. Floyd retired as the General Manager of Hormel Foods operations in Austin, Minnesota. Floyd enjoyed being involved in activities that allowed him to give back to his community. While living and working in Fort Dodge, Iowa, Floyd joined the Fort Dodge Sertoma Club advancing to club president and became a lifetime member. In addition, he helped start a second Sertoma Club in Fort Dodge. In Austin, Minnesota he became a member of Rotary. Upon transferring to Rochelle, Illinois as the Hormel Foods' plant manager, he joined the Rochelle Rotary Club. Subsequently, he returned to the Austin Rotary Club with his transfer back to Austin, Minnesota. His Rotary experience continued after his retirement when his wife and he built a house in Loveland, Colorado. He was a member of the McKee Medical Center Foundation for 12 years. Floyd had a strong faith and volunteered in various roles with the Lutheran churches that he attended over the years. Most recently, Floyd served as an usher and an endowment committee member at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fort Collins, Colorado. Floyd married Carol Feldman on June 10, 1962 and was a proud father of four children James, Kari, Kelly, and Jeffrey. He enjoyed many recreational activities including competitive running, golfing, and hiking. He always had a fondness for North Dakota and his hometown of Hazen. He was a loyal fan of NDSU Bison football and enjoyed reading the local Hazen Star every week. Many cherish his memory including his lovely wife of 58 years, Carol; daughters Kelly Albers from Westminster, Colorado, and Kari Fauber (Mark) from Niwot, Colorado; grandchildren Logan and Makaela Fauber from Niwot, Colorado; sister Jeanna Lee Albers Schafer (James) from Frisco, Texas; brother Gerald Albers (Shirley) from Lublin, Wisconsin; sister-in-law Christine Albers (Robert); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Ida Albers, sons Jeffrey Kent and James Alan Albers, sisters Arlene Albers Winckler and Durene Albers Rounds, and brothers Donavon Albers and Robert Albers. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be held for family and friends at Loveland Burial Park at 11am on August 26, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 2-4pm at Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church and McKee Medical Center Foundation, in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home at 1102 North Lincoln Avenue, Loveland, Colorado 80537.

