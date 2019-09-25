|
Francee Marie Annis (Bustos) departed our world on September 22, 2019 in the early morning after a courageous and spirited battle with Leukemia. She leaves this world to be with our heavenly father, and her brother Frank Anthony Bustos Jr and all our other family members who have made the journey and are welcoming her with love. Marie was born November 17, 1967 in Vallejo, California. When Marie was young, she was a majorette for a band in San Diego, CA, and performed at various parades and events. She was a girl scout as well and enjoyed the outdoors and the plentiful activities that accompanied being outside. Marie attended schools in Linda Vista, CA up through the 7th grade. Her father, Frank Bustos, was in the navy and then retired in 1982 which prompted the family to move back to Loveland Colorado. Marie then attended Conrad Ball Middle School and then graduated from Loveland High in 1985. Marie went on to college at Arizona State University for 2 years and then moved home and began working full time. She met Scott Annis while working for IBM in Boulder, Colorado who she then married. Shortly after she then had her one and only son, Gerald Nicholas Annis. Scott and Marie eventually had an amicable separation and still continued to be very involved and caring individuals and put aside the common adverse and societal norms that come with separation for the sake of Nicholas. It worked beautifully and a small community around Nicholas was created and the community prospered throughout Marie's life. While Nicholas was growing up Marie continued to work full time, raise Nicholas, and then returned to college where she studied day and night while doing all the afore mentioned. She finished her bachelor's degree in accounting from Regis University in 2008. Marie was a very determined, strong, dedicated and amazing woman to be able to accomplish all she did. Around this time Marie met Joe Elliott and they began dating and traveling the world together to all sorts of wonderful places in Europe, the Caribbean, and beyond. Joe and Marie were fortunate enough to be able to bring Nicholas along on some of these wonderful trips. As many knew Marie had a very soft spot in her heart for animals of all types and sizes, and she cared for any ailing animal as best she could. She most especially cared for her wonderful little dog, Osobella, who she loved deeply and Osobella loved Marie deeply in return. Marie worked for Xcel Energy, Encana Oil, and then finally Whiting Petroleum Corporation in Denver where she landed as a Senior Crude Oil Scheduler. Marie was very involved, engaged, and in love with her job and enjoyed the comradery she shared with her co-workers throughout her career. She was always so invested in her work and attempted to learn as much as she could within her field of expertise. It was this desire for knowledge that drove Marie to return to Graduate school for her MBA. Shortly after this the story changed and then she unfortunately found out about her Leukemia. This would be a point where generally most would think life turned in a morose direction, but this wonderful woman could not be stopped. Her resolve to be happy and to be accepting of her situation were unlike anyone could imagine and her optimism and strength shined bright through the hardest of times during her challenge with this disease. During this battle she had her wonderful mother and best buddy Frances Bustos with her at all times. Fran and Marie were two peas in a pod during this time and would laugh, cry, argue, and share the best of memories in places and times that most would consider less than ideal. Joe was also along for this journey and went far and wide to help Marie as best as he could. Joe even drove her to Houston, TX, through the night in one of the worst storms in Colorado history to get her to a clinical trial on time. Joe and Marie had a very light and fun relationship and as many know Marie was always such a joy and jokester to be around. Even during the illness Marie still was so passionate and driven to be a caring mother. Nicholas and Marie shared many great memories throughout this challenge and spent some meaningful time and moments together. Her joy and love was truly her son Nicholas, and she truly did give her son everything. They shared a bond unlike any other. Just because she was diagnosed with Leukemia this did not stop her. She went horseback riding, scootering in Hawaii, and even fell in river rapids during white water rafting for her son's birthday while battling this disease. She even continued to work during the whole battle. She was unbreakable. During this 3 and half year fight Marie was a shining star for the wonderful staff at the Anschutz Hospital, Poudre Valley Hospital, and all the other medical facilities she attended. Everyone enjoyed working with Marie as she was such a tough little soldier with such a balanced and easy going even keel attitude throughout the process. She was forever grateful for the medical team and the care she received throughout her journey. We will deeply miss Marie our friend, daughter, mother, partner, and so much more to all those she encountered. We are eternally grateful to have been blessed to have her in our lives and she will not be forgotten, and we will carry her with us as she has given us strength, love, and so much more. We love you and miss you. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Loveland. Visitation will be Thursday, from 5-9 P.M. at Allnutt Funeral Service in Loveland, with Rosary being recited at 7:00 P.M. Interment will be in Loveland Burial Park.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Sept. 25, 2019