Frances Leighton, 83, of Loveland, Colorado, formerly of Atkinson, Nebraska passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019 following a protracted battle with cancer. Doris Lee Frances Gotschall was born to Ernest and Ethel Gotschall on March 1, 1936 on their farm near Niobrara, Nebraska. When she was six months old, her family moved to a ranch 20 miles southwest of Atkinson, Nebraska. When her mother was ill and occasionally hospitalized, she became her father's constant companion as he tended to the many tasks of cattle ranching. She attended a one room school about a mile and a half from their ranch home. She was the only girl in the five student population of the school. Upon graduation from the eighth grade there, she attended Atkinson High School 20 miles away. She roomed with a family in town and would go home on the weekends unless there was a school activity in which she was involved. She sang in multiple school ensembles, and also participated in Speech Club and girls' volleyball. After graduating from high school, she attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and then the University of Nebraska School of Medicine in Omaha where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree and as a Registered Nurse. She married David Leighton August 30, 1958 in Atkinson and after a few weeks, joined him in Pensacola, Florida where he was in flight training for the Marine Corps. They moved to Santa Ana, California, where Dave was station and she worked at St. Joseph's Hospital. She delivered their first child, Stephen Mark and when he was six months old they returned to the Atkinson ranch while her husband completed a 13 month tour to the Far East and Vietnam. California then became their home for four years until another 13 months tour in Vietnam. During this time Fran moved Back to Atkinson with Mark and Ann, now one. North Carolina was her next home until their departure from the Marine Corps, then off to New Jersey with United Airlines. Colorado then became home for 49 years until she went to her eternal Home. Throughout her life, she delighted in service to others fortified by God's grace. She loved people and shared their joy and burdens. She taught children's and youth Sunday school from her high school days to her sixties. She sang in church choirs in five of the states where they lived and helped organize Christian Education Departments in three separate churches as well as the Deacon's Committee in one. She was active in the Loveland (Thompson ups Valley) School system for many years. She was a member of Faith Evangelical Church, PEO Chapter GC Loveland, Tri Delta Sorority, and the American Legion Auxiliary. Fran was preceded in passing by her mother, father, brothers Gerald, Ernest Jr., Gale and Dean, and three weeks ago by her sister Grace, five hours short of her 100th birthday. She is survived by her husband Dave, son Mark, daughter Ann Halcromb (Derrick), sisters-in-law Jayne Gotschall (Ernie), Betty Gotschall (Dean), grandson Mitchell (30), granddaughter Sierra (20), granddaughter Sidney (17), grandson Chase (11), granddaughter Olivia (8), (11) nephews, (8) nieces, and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Celebration of life services will be held at Faith Evangelical church 2707 North Wilson Ave. in Loveland at 2 PM Monday, November 25, 2019. Burial will be in December at Woodlawn Cemetery, Atkinson, Nebraska.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Nov. 22, 2019