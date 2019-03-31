|
Franklin Harold Ward, 81, of Loveland passed away March 25, 2019 at McKee Medical Center lovingly surrounded by family and friends. He was born January 3, 1938 in Loveland, Colorado to Harold and Josephine (Gay) Ward. After graduating from Loveland High School with the class of 1956 he served in the United States Marine Corps until 1961. He married Shirley Kingery in 1956 and they later divorced. In 1962 he co-founded Ward Construction with his brother Richard (Dick) where together they have enjoyed 58 years of hard work and success. Frank loved his family and friends, enjoyed collecting antique toys and military memorabilia. He is survived by brother, Richard (Carol); son, David (Kay), daughter, Diane (Mike); granddaughters, Emily (Matt), and Rebeca; grandson, Geoffrey (Ilse); great grandchildren, Grace, Ella, and Jack; nephew, Tim (Sandy); nieces, Terri (Larry) and Tina (Brett); and lifelong friends Mel and Delores Neal and the entire Neal family. Viewing will be 9-10 AM, Tuesday at First Christian Church, 2000 N. Lincoln Ave., with services to follow. Interment at Resthaven Memory Gardens with military honors and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National WWII Museum of New Orleans or Pathways Hospice, Fort Collins.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 31, 2019