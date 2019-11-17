|
Freda Mae Farmer, 87 passed peacefully in her sleep Nov. 13, 2019. Born as Freda Karr in Dora Missouri, March 23, 1932, to Mary Faye and Daniel Marion Karr. She was one of 8 siblings, all but John Karr proceeded her in death. Freda is survived by children, Doug Drieth, Vickie Mahrling (Cliff), and John Drieth of Loveland. She is proceeded in death by her eldest son, Leroy Drieth, and grandson Adam Drieth. Ms. Farmer loved her children along with her 9 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, many friends that she loved as family. Freda was a successful business woman. She owned and operated her own company, was a proof reader for Hewlett Packard, along with many more accomplishments. Please join us for a celebration of Freda's life. Viewing will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home, in Loveland from 3 to 6:00 PM. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Loveland Church of Christ, 4100 S. Taft Ave, Loveland CO 80537, officiating Danny Cropper. Interment at Loveland Burial Park, Loveland. Flowers are welcome and/or memorial contributions may be made to Freda's charity, Loveland Church of Christ, in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home. Freda's obituary can be viewed at www.kibbeyfishburn.com
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Nov. 17, 2019