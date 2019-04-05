Home

Resthaven Funeral Home
8426 S. Hwy. 287
Fort Collins, CO 80525
970-667-0202
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home
8426 S. Hwy. 287
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Frederick Lloyd Hart, 86, passed away on March 28, 2019. He is survived by his son, Kenneth Hart; granddaughter, Rebecca Hart; stepdaughters, Sharon Jaramillo and Robin Dunlap; nieces, Pamela (David) Myers and Donna (Tim) Dierolf; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased in death by his wife, Kathleen Hart; parents, Orlo Hart and Claudia Dressler Hart; sister, Barbara Hart Batts Lavis; and nephews, Gerald R Batts and Kevin Batts.. Services will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home in Ft. Collins today at 10:00 AM with the US Army presenting military honors at graveside.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 5, 2019
