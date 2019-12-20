|
|
Gail Evonne Hankins, 72, of Johnstown passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Life Celebration 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 21 at the Johnstown United Methodist Church with a luncheon to follow. Memorial gifts may be made to "MD Anderson Cancer Center" for McKee Medical Center in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may view the complete story and leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Dec. 20, 2019