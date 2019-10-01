|
With his family by his side Garry L Burkholder passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at NCMC in Greeley after a short battle with Lymphoma. Garry was born in Loveland, CO October 27,1948 to Burton D Burkholder and Bernice F (Adler) Burkholder. With younger brother, Terry R Burkholder the family lived in Sterling, Summit County, and later moved to Berthoud Colorado. He married Patty Mangan November 28, 1970 in Loveland. Together they lived in Berthoud, Longmont, Loveland, Durango and Eaton, CO. They have one son, Chad. Garry graduated from Berthoud High School and attended Colorado State University. He graduated from the Colorado Carpenters Union Apprentice Program. His career began as a carpenter moved into Project Supervision and Construction Management for both residential and commercial construction. At the time of his retirement he was President of Tradewinds Construction in Durango CO. Preceded in death by his mother and father, brother and stepfather Ted Elmshaeuser. He is survived by his wife, Patty, Son and wife, Chad and Shanna Burkholder, Grandsons - Gavin, Jake and Broox Burkholder. He always said his Grandsons were his pride and joy and the sunshine of his life. In the hearts of his many nieces and nephews he was one of a kind sharing with them his wisdom, wit and orneriness. He is also loved and respected by his many Burkholder and Adler cousins and close friends. He enjoyed fishing and hunting especially elk with his son. boating on Lake Powell, traveling the country in his RV, restoring classic cars and spoiling his grandsons and English Bulldogs. He valued and enjoyed life even more after his successful kidney transplant in 2007 and knew he was blessed that his son Chad was his live donor. Memorial services will be Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 2:00 at Allnutt Funeral Home, 2100 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, Co 80538. All are invited to share their memories. In lieu of flowers donations in Garry's honor may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation at PKDcure.org or the Lymphoma Research Foundation at Lymphoma.org.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Oct. 1, 2019