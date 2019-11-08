|
Gary Lee Baker, 71, died Nov. 6, 2019 from cancer. He was born June 11, 1948 in Farmer City, Illinois, to Russell and Virgie Baker. After high school, Gary joined the Marines and served as a military police officer, transporting prisoners around the country. His unit was preparing to deploy to Vietnam when it was turned back, sending Gary home to propose to his high school sweetheart, Marsha Olivia Baker. The couple married in 1969 and moved to Michigan, where Gary completed college. In 1972, the couple moved to Denver and later to Evergreen before settling in Loveland in 1984. There, they raised their three sons in the community they loved. Gary worked as a homebuilder and a small businessman, and he joined Sertoma, meeting friends he would remain close with for the rest of his life. Gary was witty and adventurous and loved joining his sons on unique trips. They took a road trip to the Arctic Circle, tubed along the northern boundary waters, floated a pontoon boat down the Missouri River and competed in Ride the Rockies, among countless other journeys. Gary is survived by his three sons, Mike and wife Lisa, Tom and wife Nataliia, John and wife Ann, as well as seven grandchildren, Greta, Dean, Otto, Jack, Theodore, Molly and Benjamin. Gary lost Marsha, his wife of 46 years, in 2015, and he never quite recovered his spark. Above their kitchen table is a saying he had painted for their 40th wedding anniversary: We fell in love as kids ~ the party goes on. We hope the two of you are dancing together again. An open house honoring Gary will be held from 3-7:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, with services starting at 3:30 p.m. at Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alternatives to Violence in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Nov. 8, 2019