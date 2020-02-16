|
Gary Charles Flack was born in Auburn, Nebraska. He attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln where he met the love of his life, Virginia Gwen Dahl. Gary moved his family to Loveland, Colorado in 1966 with HP's newly established Loveland Division. Gary worked for HP for 24 years, culminating in his role as Manufacturing Manager for the HP Greeley site. Gary was a pioneer in JIT (Just In Time) manufacturing techniques where he made his mark reducing inventory and improving cycle times. Gary's final project was to bring a chito chitosan product to market with his friend Lynn Loken. Gary was a man of deep and progressive thought. He loved the game of investing and was known for launching interesting businesses. Gary was a loving and devoted husband, an amazing father/grandfather and a good friend. Gary is survived by his three daughters: Susan, Becky, and Carolyn; and six grandchildren: Stacia Near, Kathleen (Near) Nichols and Michelle Near; Melodi and Benjamin Flack; and Jordan Gage. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ginny; his parents, Steve and Doris; his son, Steven and his cousin, Sandra Shrewsbury. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on 2/29/2020 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church at 1800 21st Avenue in Greeley, CO 80631. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in honor of Gary may be sent to Mosaic: Mosaic 4980 S 118th St Omaha, NE 68137-2220 http:// www.mosaicinfo.org/
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Feb. 16, 2020