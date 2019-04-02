|
Gene Crosby Fishburn, known to many as "Bing", died peacefully on March 29, 2019 in Loveland, Colorado. He was born there June 4, 1934 to Venita and Fred Fishburn. He was later joined by his twin brothers Ted and Fred In 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, Dolores Jacobson, at Our Lady of the Mountains in Estes Park. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dolores; daughter, Laurie (Gary Neumann), Edgewater, NJ; son, Burke (Joan), Denver, CO; son, Daniel, Asheville, NC; and brother, Fred (Joan), Loveland, CO. Survivors also include three grandchildren: Erin Moeller (Martin Moeller), Austin, TX; Zachary, Boulder, CO; Nathaniel, Chicago, IL; and one great-grandchild, Moses Moeller. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Flannery. Gene was preceded in death by his brother Ted in 1994. After graduating from Loveland High School, he attended the University of Colorado. He returned to Loveland, opening Westlake Supermarket. In 1972, the family moved to Pinellas County, Florida, where he managed a number of Albertson's supermarkets. In 1987, Gene's heart led him and Dolores to leave their jobs and home in Florida to move to South Dakota to become house parents at St. Joseph's Indian School in Chamberlain. There they spent the remainder of their working years. He retired as the school's Human Resources Director in 1999, returning to his hometown. Gene was an artist, a lover of the outdoors, a world traveler, a lover of good food with friends, and a man who found his way into countless hearts. Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Ft. Collins. Inurnment Loveland Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Ft. Collins in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 2, 2019