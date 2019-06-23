|
|
George Raymond Fischer, 91, of Loveland, Colorado passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 of natural causes at North Shore Health & Rehab Facility in Loveland, Colorado. George was born August 31, 1927 in Omaha, Nebraska to Frank and Frances (Engl) Fischer...the fourth of five children, a first Generation American and proud member of the Greatest Generation. George is survived by his wife Dolores "Dell" Fischer; his daughters Valerie Fischer-Pallansch (Lee Pallansch) of Loveland, CO, Cherie Wingard (Zane) of Greeley, CO, Liza Fischer (Bob Morris) of Durango, CO; three grandchildren Jessica Pallansch, Noah Fischer and Jaime Pallansch; and one great-grandson Kayden Pallansch. He was preceded in death by his father Frank Fischer, his mother Frances (Engl) Fischer, two brothers Franciscan Friar Jeremy Fischer and Joseph Fischer and one sister Catherine Hall. A memorial will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Viegut Funeral Home, 1616 N. Lincoln Avenue, Loveland, Colorado 80538. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in George Fischer's name to: Pathways Hospice, 305 Carpenter Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525. Internment to be at a later date in Dwight, Nebraska. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary and online condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on June 23, 2019