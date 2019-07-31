|
A funeral service for Georgia M. "Jody" Oldsen, 67, will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the First Christian Church in Loveland, Colorado with Pastor Harvey Ruegsegger officiating. Jody Oldsen passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Platte County Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. Jody was born Thursday, July 19, 1951 in Benson Minnesota the daughter of Gilman Milford and Gertrude Albertina (Vieman) Ulrickson. A memorial to the Wyoming , 333 South Beech Street, Casper, Wyoming 82601 would be appreciated by the family. The Gorman Funeral Homes - Platte Chapel of Wheatland are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on July 31, 2019