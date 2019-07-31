Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gorman Funeral Home - Platte Chapel
1108 9th Street
Wheatland, WY 82201
(307) 322-2384
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Oldsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Oldsen


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia Oldsen Obituary
A funeral service for Georgia M. "Jody" Oldsen, 67, will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the First Christian Church in Loveland, Colorado with Pastor Harvey Ruegsegger officiating. Jody Oldsen passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Platte County Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. Jody was born Thursday, July 19, 1951 in Benson Minnesota the daughter of Gilman Milford and Gertrude Albertina (Vieman) Ulrickson. A memorial to the Wyoming , 333 South Beech Street, Casper, Wyoming 82601 would be appreciated by the family. The Gorman Funeral Homes - Platte Chapel of Wheatland are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now