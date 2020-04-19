|
|
Gerald (Jer) Joseph DeLap, 83, was born 9/15/1936 in Chicago, IL to Mary and Laurel, and died 4/9/2020, in Loveland, CO after being struck by a pickup truck while running with his wife, Nancy, and dog Lilly. Jer was raised in Evergreen Park, IL, graduated from Blue Island High School in 1955 and served in the US Army Armored Division in Korea from 1955-1957. Upon his discharge, his friend said "why don't you come to college?" He met his wife, Nancy Wagner, his freshman year. They graduated from Carroll College, Waukesha, WI in 1961 and, as was the custom at the time, got married a few months later on 9/2/1961. He got a job as a Probation Officer for Cook County Family Court and put Nanc through graduate school and then graduated with his Masters in Social Work from the University of Illinois at Chicago - Jane Addams School of Social Work in 1966. After graduating, he obtained a job as a school social worker at Bloom High School in Chicago Heights and then also worked at Bloom Trail High School until retiring in 1993. In December 1995, Jer and Nanc left their home in Oak Lawn, IL and moved to Loveland, CO. They moved into their new home a few months later on 2/1/1996 in Glen Meadow, a wonderful, caring community. Jer loved airplanes and wanted to be a commercial airline pilot, but the timing wasn't right. He obtained his private pilot license and used the GI Bill to get his instrument, instructor, and commercial pilot licenses. In the 70's, he owned partnership in the Cessna dealership at Howell Field on the South Side of Chicago. He taught many students and flew charters. While "granny nannying" for his grand twins in Granby, CO from 2003-2008, he became involved with the Experimental Aircraft Association and had many opportunities to fly with friends. Jer was a lifelong fisherman, and loved his trips to Canada and fishing in Grand County, CO. He was also an avid runner. His son Dan started running at 11, Nanc followed at 39, Jer shortly after and finally daughter Deb. The family ran countless 10k's, 5k's, and marathons - Jer most proud of qualifying for Boston. Often after running a race, the family would go for breakfast, "the best meal of the day" being Jer's favorite comment and then go golfing. Many a family vacation involved those activities along with sightseeing. The family seldom flew commercially, but fond memories were made while traversing from one end of the country to the other on road trips. Jer told everything like it is, no pretenses. He made friends wherever he went - from scenic highway overlooks to ski resort chairlifts to the stranger sitting next to him at the bar while his family marveled at his ability to literally make connections with whomever he was near at the time. He and Nanc were a fixture over the past 17 years at their grandkids' soccer games, musicals, piano recitals and more. He is sorely missed by all. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy; son Dan, Chicago; and daughter Deb (Dane) Ruttenberg; and grand twins Madeline and Ethan of Granby, CO. He is further survived by sister Laurie Hazzard (Steve) of North Olmsted, Ohio; sister-in-laws Bonnie Wagner, Monroe, WI, and Dorien Hammann, Plymouth, WI and brother-in-laws Bill Wagner, Monroe and Tom Brauer, Delavan, WI. Memorials may be made to Mountain Pet Rescue or Plymouth Congregational UCC in Ft. Collins. Please visit www.AllnuttLoveland.com to share your memories and condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 19, 2020