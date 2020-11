For those who were unable to attend the services for Gerry Beth held at First Christian Church in Loveland, CO on November 7, 2020, please visit http://gerrydunlap.com for full obituary, memorial slideshow and the zoom recording of the service. You may also view the obituary and leave online condolences at www.viegutfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Lung Association