

Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Viegut Funeral Home
Geraldine Graff


1936 - 2019
Geraldine Graff Obituary
On December 2, at 1:30 am, Geraldine (Gerry) Mildred Graff peacefully passed away at the age of 84. Geraldine was born in Rochester, New York on October 19, 1936 to Hulett and Eleanor (Slowe) Bound. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Edward Graff parents Hulett and Eleanor Bound, her youngest son Jeffery and two great grandchildren Alanna and Pauly. Gerry is survived by daughter Shelly of Loveland, CO; sons Kevin (Joelle) of Lake Wales, FL and Ricky of Anacortes, WA; grandchildren Sandy of Bloomington, MN, Erica (Nate) Alluisi of Buena Vista and Kellie Webster of Loveland. She is also survived by great grandchildren Jessica, Connor, Kai, Hannah, Caden, Cooper and Felix her cat. Funeral Services will be held at Viegut Funeral Home on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1:00pm with interment at Loveland Burial Park following service and reception to follow at Viegut Funeral Home.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
