Charlotte Geraldine 'Geri' Proctor of Loveland, CO, formerly of Pueblo, CO, passed from her earthly home to her eternal home on May 18, 2020. Geri was born in Loveland on October 8, 1925, to Ella and Charlie Proctor. She graduated from Loveland High School in 1943, received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Science (Business) from the University of Colorado in 1947, and earned a Master of Arts Degree from Adams State College in 1967. Geri began her teaching career at Edgewater High School. The remainder of her career was at East and Centennial High Schools in Pueblo where she taught business and then became a guidance counselor until her retirement in 1982. Geri was an active sponsor of several high school clubs and plays. She was an advocate in helping students pursue their post-secondary education and delighted in hearing from former students about their achievements. She was a 50-year member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International as well as an Honorary Life Member of The American Association of University Women. Geri was passionate about Duplicate Bridge and took great pride in striving to become a Life Master. She enjoyed reading and traveling. She attended First Presbyterian Church in Pueblo. Geri courageously battled MD for much of her life and always hoped for a cure. Memorial donations may be sent to The Muscular Dystrophy Association office at 720 S. Colorado Blvd. Suite 380-S Denver, CO 80246. The family wishes to thank the care providers at Brookdale North, North Shore Health and Rehab Facility, as well as Visiting Angels. Geri was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Elaine Warriner; her brothers, Lloyd and Dean Proctor. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Darlene Proctor; her nephews, Don Warriner and Doug Proctor; her nieces, Diane Dumont, Denise Johnson, DeeAnn Wilson, and Danna Broemel; as well as three great-nephews, four great-nieces, three great-great nephews, two great-great nieces, and several cousins. Interment service will be at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Ft. Collins, CO, on Thursday, May 21 at 11am.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 21, 2020.