Gilbert Yocky, Jr. went home to be with his Heavenly Father on April 28, 2020. He was born January 4, 1933, in Santa Rita, New Mexico to Grace and Gilbert Yocky, Sr. He grew up in southwestern New Mexico. He graduated with a bachelors degree from New Mexico Western College. Gilbert served in the United States Army and Army Reserves. In 1956, he married his wife of 56 years, Mary Ann Dreith. He was very active in the Boy Scouts of America and in church leadership. He liked to work in the yard, hike in the mountains, and listen to a good book. He is survived by his daughter, Kathryn Hardgrave and husband George of Salida, Colorado; son, David and wife Debbie of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and grandchildren, Jonathan and Alyssa Yocky. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Inurnment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery.

