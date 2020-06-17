Glen Edward Schaeffer began his life's journey on December 6th, 1952. His parents, Wesley and Deloris Schaeffer of Loveland, Colorado proudly welcomed their 2nd of 3 children into their family. As a Loveland native, Glen attended Loveland Schools. He was employed by Super Vac Manufacturing Company through the Mid 80's. Shortly after leaving Super Vac, Glen went back to school to become a taxidermist. He finished out his working career teaching the trade at a taxidermy school near Denver, Colorado as well as working from home on mounts for family and friends. All that knew Glen knew his most prideful work was taking care of his wife, children and later in life his grandchildren. Glen's passions were collecting guns, hunting, classic cars as well as cooking for his family. Holiday traditions and Birthday celebrations were especially important in the Schaeffer household. Glen took each meal requested and made it with love. Glen cherished his family, and nothing meant more to him than their happiness! Glen is survived by his loving wife and Best Friend of 35 years, Patti Schaeffer. Son, Stephen Schaeffer and Daughters, Wendy Gonzalez (husband Jason), Shantel Blumenshine (husband Jon) and Carli Schaeffer, all of which reside in Loveland, Colorado. 11 Grandchildren, Shelbi, Rylynn, Nicholas, Cooper, Alexander, Madison, Kendall, Shelby, Wyatt, Katelyn and Brady. 2 Siblings, Brother Roy Schaeffer (wife Christy) and Sister Ava Becker (husband Donny), as well as numerous Nieces, Nephews and dear friends. Glen peacefully entered into his eternal life on June 12th, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife, 4 children, grandson Nicholas and his brother and sister. Glen endured so much in his life; he was a fighter until the end. He taught our family how to be strong and how to never give up! He touched many lives, and was always lending a hand to those in need. Glen made the world a better place! He was preceded in death by his father Wesley Schaeffer, Mother Deloris Schaeffer, Nephew Joshua Schaeffer, Great Niece Kaylynn Tremelling, as well as multiple other family members and friends. "Every time you see Geese in the sky think of me and know that forever goose hunting is where I'll be!" "I've gone huntin" Love Glen A private Graveside service will be held at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

