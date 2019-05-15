|
|
Gloria Grotzinger, 92, of Warren, PA, formerly of Loveland, CO, and New York City, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She enjoyed a career as an opera singer and stage actor before settling in Loveland. Gloria was a busy volunteer in her community over the years. Gloria is survived by four daughters, Lynn (Stan) Bond, Debi Grotzinger, Linda Grotzinger, Terri Grotzinger; four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hudson, and a son-in-law, Lynn Radike (Linda). A memorial service will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Namaqua Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, PO Box 1596, Loveland, CO 80539. A complete obituary may be viewed online at www.shbailey.net
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 15, 2019