|
|
Ann Estella (Strachan) Knodel, formerly of Loveland, Colorado, passed away on February 7, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Born on December 1, 1927, in Scottsbluff, NE, Ann was the third child of Edwin H. and Florence Watts Strachan. Always an avid learner and reader, Ann earned a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Colorado State College of Education in 1949 and completed a Master's degree in Educational Media in 1972 from the University of Northern Colorado. Her first teaching position was in Douglas, AZ, where she taught until 1951. She returned to Colorado to marry her college sweetheart, Ray Knodel. They were married for 59 years and had 3 daughters, Christine, Gwen and Rebecca. Ann continued to teach in schools in Greeley, Vona, Cheyenne Wells, Julesburg, Craig, and Loveland, Colorado. In 1973, she started the library in Conrad Ball Junior High School in Loveland and was the librarian there for 12 years. She retired in 1985. Ann is survived by her daughters, Chris (Allen) Padigimus and Gwen (Don) Volle, 10 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Becky, in 2000, and her husband, Ray, in 2010. A memorial service will be held at 1st Christian Church, 2000 N. Lincoln Ave, Loveland, Colorado, on Saturday, July 20, at 10:00am.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on July 16, 2019