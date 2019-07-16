Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Christian Church
2000 N Lincoln Ave
Loveland, CO 80538
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwen Volle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwen Volle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwen Volle Obituary
Ann Estella (Strachan) Knodel, formerly of Loveland, Colorado, passed away on February 7, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Born on December 1, 1927, in Scottsbluff, NE, Ann was the third child of Edwin H. and Florence Watts Strachan. Always an avid learner and reader, Ann earned a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Colorado State College of Education in 1949 and completed a Master's degree in Educational Media in 1972 from the University of Northern Colorado. Her first teaching position was in Douglas, AZ, where she taught until 1951. She returned to Colorado to marry her college sweetheart, Ray Knodel. They were married for 59 years and had 3 daughters, Christine, Gwen and Rebecca. Ann continued to teach in schools in Greeley, Vona, Cheyenne Wells, Julesburg, Craig, and Loveland, Colorado. In 1973, she started the library in Conrad Ball Junior High School in Loveland and was the librarian there for 12 years. She retired in 1985. Ann is survived by her daughters, Chris (Allen) Padigimus and Gwen (Don) Volle, 10 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Becky, in 2000, and her husband, Ray, in 2010. A memorial service will be held at 1st Christian Church, 2000 N. Lincoln Ave, Loveland, Colorado, on Saturday, July 20, at 10:00am.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.