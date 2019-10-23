Home

First Christian Church
2000 N Lincoln Ave
Loveland, CO 80538
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
Loveland, CO
1933 - 2019
Gwenith Burow Obituary
Gwenith Ann Burow of Loveland, CO, loving wife and mother, passed away on August 30th, 2019. Gwenith was born in Alamosa, CO on March 14th 1933 to Ramey Oscar Good of Loisville. KY and Marjorie Illingworth of Loveland, CO. She was preceded in death by her first husband Harold E. Durr, and her twin sisters Jeanenne Key and Jeanette Good. Gwenith aspired from a very young age to become a nurse. She practiced both as an L.P.N. and later as an R.N. She worked at nursing homes, home health care and hospitals. Gwenith's favorite position was caring for the new mothers and babies at McKee Medical Center. She is survived by her husband Donald E. Burow of Loveland, CO. Their children Daniel Durr of Entiat, WA, David and Annette Durr of Senioa, GA, Scott and Kathleen Weed of Temecula, CA, Sherry Birchwell of Ault, CO, Jody and Craig Crider of Grand Junction, CO, and Mark and D.J. Crossman of Hot Springs, SD. They also have 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, all of whom she loved and was so proud of. Gwenith will be profoundly missed. Services will be held at First Christian Church in Loveland, CO on Saturday, October 26th at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
