Harley D. Leverenz passed away on December 11, 2019, in San Tan Valley AZ at the age of 74 years. He was born in Williston ND, raised in the farming community of Epping ND, graduated from Epping High School and Wahpeton State School of Science in ND. Married 55 years, he is survived by his wife, Sharon; son and daughter-in-law, Shane & Sarah Leverenz of Rocklin CA; grandsons, 2nd Lieutenant Eric Leverenz, of Vance AFB, Enid OK; Austin Leverenz of Rocklin CA; daughter, Hailey Hoff, and grandchildren, Hannah & Ole Hoff, of Queen Creek AZ; his mother-in-law, Marlys Larson, of Surprise AZ; his sister, Sylvia Vinger, of Williston ND; aunts and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry F. Leverenz and Berit Skogen Leverenz; his father-in-law, Morrell Larson; his brothers-in-law, Brian Larson and Clifford Vinger, and his granddaughter, Ashley Nichole. After college Harley started his career in the insurance industry in Williston ND. Over the years he had his own agencies in Crosby ND, Fort Benton MT, Williston ND and Loveland CO. He also spent some time in Germany selling insurance to the G.I.'s who were stationed at military bases. While living in Fort Benton MT, he began his career with Motorola Communications & Electronics. He continued his career with Motorola in Missoula MT, Juneau AK and Eugene OR in the Forest Service Industry Division. He was instrumental in finding and selecting an important location for the first repeater site at Big Sky MT. He always dreamed of taking over the family farm in ND. Upon his father's retirement, he moved back to the family homestead where he raised wheat, barley, oats, sunflowers, safflower, flax, rye and alfalfa. He also raised several types of livestock (sheep, goats, pigs, chickens, guinea hens, peacocks, and pheasants). After eleven years on the farm (of which nine were drought years) and struggling to maintain the farm by also having jobs with Motorola and insurance agencies in Ray and Williston ND, he made the decision to return to the business world and rent the farm. He began selling farm equipment in Bozeman MT and then went back to work for Motorola in Las Vegas NV selling communications equipment to the gaming industry. Upon being offered an insurance agency in CO, he moved to Loveland and later started another career in real estate in Loveland, Fort Collins and Estes Park CO. Harley lived in seven different states, one foreign country and 16 different cities, Harley retired and moved to the Encanterra Country Club in San Tan Valley AZ where he enjoyed "living the good life" (spending time with his poker buddies, his "Cheers" pals and meeting and making many new friends from different parts of the country and world). Harley was a proud member of Jaycees, a life member of the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks, the Loyal Order of Moose, and served on the Epping Lutheran Church Council.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Dec. 22, 2019