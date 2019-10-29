Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viegut Funeral Home
1616 N. Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
970-679-4669
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Graff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Graff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Graff Obituary
On Saturday, October 26, 2019, Harold Edward Graff passed away at the age of 86. Harold was born in Rochester, New York on January 26, 1933 to Gordon and Florence (Quackenbush) Graff. On July 16, 1955, he married the love of his life Geraldine "Gerry" Mildred Bound. They raised four children: Shelly, Kevin, Ricky and Jeffery. He was preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Florence, his sisters Shirley, Virginia and Carol, his brother Danny, his youngest son Jeffery and two great grandchildren Alanna and Pauly. Harold is survived by his wife of 64 years Geraldine of Loveland, CO; daughter Shelly of Loveland, CO; sons Kevin (Joelle) of Lake Wales, FL and Ricky of Anacortes, WA; grandchildren Erica (Nate), Alluisi of Buena Vista and Kellie Webster of Loveland. He is also survived by great grandchildren Jessica, Connor, Kai, Hannah, Caden and Cooper. Funeral Services at Viegut Funeral Home on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 1:00pm with interment at Loveland Burial Park. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary and condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now