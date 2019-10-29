|
|
On Saturday, October 26, 2019, Harold Edward Graff passed away at the age of 86. Harold was born in Rochester, New York on January 26, 1933 to Gordon and Florence (Quackenbush) Graff. On July 16, 1955, he married the love of his life Geraldine "Gerry" Mildred Bound. They raised four children: Shelly, Kevin, Ricky and Jeffery. He was preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Florence, his sisters Shirley, Virginia and Carol, his brother Danny, his youngest son Jeffery and two great grandchildren Alanna and Pauly. Harold is survived by his wife of 64 years Geraldine of Loveland, CO; daughter Shelly of Loveland, CO; sons Kevin (Joelle) of Lake Wales, FL and Ricky of Anacortes, WA; grandchildren Erica (Nate), Alluisi of Buena Vista and Kellie Webster of Loveland. He is also survived by great grandchildren Jessica, Connor, Kai, Hannah, Caden and Cooper. Funeral Services at Viegut Funeral Home on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 1:00pm with interment at Loveland Burial Park. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary and condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Oct. 29, 2019