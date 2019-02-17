Home

Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Allnutt Drake Chapel
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Allnutt Drake Chapel
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO
Burial
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Loveland Burial Park
Harold Wolaver Obituary
COL Harold Dale Wolaver, USA, RET, died Feb. 12, 2019. He was born in Loveland, CO to Floyd Sprague Wolaver and Anna Belle Wild Wolaver. Dale graduated from Loveland H.S., The United States Military Academy at West Point, and received his MBA from Boston University. He served in the Army for 26 years. He and his family moved to Fort Collins where he became Director of Telecommunications at CSU. He is survived by his wife Margarete (Peggy), his four children, ten grandchildren, and one great-grandson. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 21 at Allnutt Drake Chapel at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will be at Loveland Burial Park at 2 p.m. A complete obituary can be found at www.allnuttftcollins.com where memories and condolences can be shared.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Feb. 17, 2019
