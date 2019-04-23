|
|
Harry Richard Rosenhagen, 85, passed away in Fort Collins, CO on April 19, 2019. Harry was born October 19, 1933 in Rochester, NY the son of Harry and Laura (Beldue) Rosenhagen. The youngest child of three, and the only boy, Harry was a fun-loving and popular youth who enjoyed fishing and hunting. After graduating high school in 1951, he was hired by Eastman Kodak and became a mechanic apprentice. He joined the army in 1953 and was stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, CO. It was during his tenure in the military that he met the love of his life, Ersilla, and the two married June 4, 1955 at the Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Del Norte, CO. Following his military service, Harry worked at Eastman Kodak before relocating to Loveland, CO in 1970 to work at what was then a new Eastman Kodak plant in Windsor, CO. After his retirement in 1986, Harry was an active community volunteer who generously gave his time and financial support to Habitat for Humanity and ministries for the poor and disadvantaged sponsored by St. John's the Evangelist Church. A motorcycle enthusiast and natural teacher, he taught motorcycle riding and safety courses, and was a beloved 55 Alive diving instructor. Harry is survived by his three children, Kurt (Deborah), Mark (Gail), and Keith (Lisa), nine grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his Ersillla and their daughter Carol Ann who died at four years of age. A 9:00 A.M. visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25th 2019 at St. John's the Evangelist Church in Loveland, CO. with the service following at 10:00 A.M. To view full obituary, please visit resthavencolorado.com.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 23, 2019