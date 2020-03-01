Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stoddard Funeral Home
3205 West 28th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 330-7301
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stoddard Funeral Home
3205 West 28th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Stoddard Funeral Home
3205 West 28th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
View Map

Heather Frank

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heather Frank Obituary
Heather Christina Frank, 48, of Greeley, died Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was born December 8, 1971 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin to Robert Howard and Mary Kathryn (Viktora) Frank. She grew up in Waterloo, Wisconsin and Lake Mills, Wisconsin graduating from Lake Mills High School in 1990. After graduation, she started working as a waitress. Heather moved to Loveland, Colorado and later to Fort Collins, Colorado. She has lived in Greeley since 2008. From 2009 to 2015 she worked at Academy Bank in Greeley, and then returned to waitress work and was a manager at Doug's Day Diner in Loveland. Heather enjoyed sewing, doing crafts, making plant stands, decorating and cooking. Heather is survived by her sons, Alexander McLaughlin and twins, Christian McLaughlin and Blake McLaughlin all of Greeley; her mother, Mary Frank of Colorado Springs; one sister, Tania Sanders (Timothy) of Austin, Texas and niece, Lindsy Nicole Frank; one brother, Jason Frank (Jocelyn) of Red Deer, Alberta, Candada and a niece, Avery Frank and nephew, Kaiden Frank and her best friend, Ali Nolby (Jeremiah) of Loveland. She is also survived by several aunts, including Joan Thompson and several cousins, including James Gasner. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert and grandparents, including her paternal grandmother, Lorraine Frank. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 West 28 th Street, Greeley. Celebration of Life will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Stoddard Funeral Home. Please visit www.stoddardsunset.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heather's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -