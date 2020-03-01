|
Heather Christina Frank, 48, of Greeley, died Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was born December 8, 1971 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin to Robert Howard and Mary Kathryn (Viktora) Frank. She grew up in Waterloo, Wisconsin and Lake Mills, Wisconsin graduating from Lake Mills High School in 1990. After graduation, she started working as a waitress. Heather moved to Loveland, Colorado and later to Fort Collins, Colorado. She has lived in Greeley since 2008. From 2009 to 2015 she worked at Academy Bank in Greeley, and then returned to waitress work and was a manager at Doug's Day Diner in Loveland. Heather enjoyed sewing, doing crafts, making plant stands, decorating and cooking. Heather is survived by her sons, Alexander McLaughlin and twins, Christian McLaughlin and Blake McLaughlin all of Greeley; her mother, Mary Frank of Colorado Springs; one sister, Tania Sanders (Timothy) of Austin, Texas and niece, Lindsy Nicole Frank; one brother, Jason Frank (Jocelyn) of Red Deer, Alberta, Candada and a niece, Avery Frank and nephew, Kaiden Frank and her best friend, Ali Nolby (Jeremiah) of Loveland. She is also survived by several aunts, including Joan Thompson and several cousins, including James Gasner. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert and grandparents, including her paternal grandmother, Lorraine Frank. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 West 28 th Street, Greeley. Celebration of Life will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Stoddard Funeral Home. Please visit www.stoddardsunset.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 1, 2020