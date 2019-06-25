|
Helen would like to let you know that her work here is done. She received a call, a sort of an offer you can't refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus - a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Job security is exactly 110 percent. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, traveling, garage sale-ing, and reading to her heart's content. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. She left detailed instructions for her family and friends to celebrate her mission here, which has now been completed. Helen Rose Loechner was born to the late Gottlieb and Lina Loechner on Oct 12, 1928, in Newton, Kansas, the second eldest of 5 sisters. The Loechner family relocated to Loveland, CO, in 1945 where they planted their solid family roots. Helen graduated from Loveland High School in 1946 and attended Barnes Business School in Denver, CO. She married Faye Edwin Fagan, Jr., on December 12, 1948, and they had 3 daughters. She is survived by 2 daughters (Pamela Lucero of Elbert, CO, and Cynthia Fagan of Denver CO), 5 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 4 sisters - Lou Melgren, Minneola KS; Ruth Hamm, Hot Springs Village, AR; Ellie Williams, Estes Park, CO; and Frieda Probasco, Loveland, CO. Helen was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church, serving as the Church Secretary for 27 years. She served with the United Methodist Women, as an officer and President of the organization. Helen loved Church, sticky buns, trips to Santa Fe & her daughter's Estes Park cabin, leisure reading time, antiques, garage sales, playing games with family & friends ( especially her great grandsons), Hummels, anything German. She entered Eternal Life on June 20, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 801 Cleveland, Loveland CO, on Friday, June 28, at 10:00am. Interment will be at Loveland Burial Park following the service. UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief) is her designated memorial. Donations may be sent to Trinity United Methodist Church. Or Helen would appreciate donations to any charity organization that seeks to spread the Good News of her friend, Jesus. Helen is now safely in the arms of Jesus and dancing at the wedding feast of the Lamb. She will be missed as a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. The family would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone in her name.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on June 25, 2019