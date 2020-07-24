Helen Shultz went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on July 20, 2020. Helen was the fifth of six siblings born to David Kuxhausen and Anna Schneider Kuxhausen on March 14, 1921. She grew up and lived on a farm near the Seven Lakes area. Helen graduated from Loveland High School in 1939. Helen's two brothers were in the United States Army. Upon their return from boot camp they introduced her to John Lester Shultz from Johnstown. After a six month courtship they were married on May 29, 1942. When John completed his military duty they moved back to Johnstown to live on the family farm where they raised their two sons. Helen worked as an office manager at Carnation Condensary Company for 29 years. Upon retirement in 1987 Helen and John moved to Estes Park. There she became active at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church and community bridge. John passed away in 1994 after 52 years of marriage. Helen moved back to Loveland in 2005 to be closer to family. Helen loved all sports, especially the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies. Helen grew up playing slow pitch softball and then took up bowling, playing bridge, and trips to Black Hawk. Helen was a member of Estes Park PEO Chapter AV, Eastern Star, Faith Circle, and Trinity Lutheran Church. Helen was a Sunday school teacher and a young fellowship leader for 15 years. Helen is survived by her son Donald, Granddaughter Tiffany Reynolds and her husband Bruce, sister-in-law Ardis Kuxhausen, brother-in-law Glenn Shultz and his wife Darlene, and many nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, son James, and her siblings: Marie Schmidt, Eva Schmidt, Victor Kuxhausen, Alexander Kuxhausen, and Rachel Trupp. Private Gravesite Memorial Friday July 24th at 1:00pm Johnstown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers you may give to the Trinity Lutheran Church in care of Kibbey-Fishburn.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store