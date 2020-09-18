1/1
Henry Hernandez Jr.
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Henry Hernandez, Jr., 79, of Greeley, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at North Colorado Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born March 14, 1941 in Loveland to Henry and Teresa (Gutierrez) Hernandez. Henry enjoyed camping, fishing, supporting family at sporting events and watching football. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Maxine; sons, Jim (Janice), Stan (Kayleen), Paul (Cathy) and Bill (Sharon, deceased) Hernandez; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy (Herman) Sedillo and Marcella Ochoa and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Teresa and brothers and sisters, Crus Hernandez, Ruby Guerrero, Peter Hernandez, Tony Hernandez, Janny Olivas, Mary Alarid, Stella Hernandez, Jerry Hernandez, David Hernandez and Frankie Hernandez. Visitation and Rosary were held Thursday. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 915 12 th Street, Greeley. Rite of Committal will follow at 1:00 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.stoddardsunset.com to sign an online guestbook.

Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
SEP
18
Committal
01:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Memories & Condolences
