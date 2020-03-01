|
Howard Roland Croft, 74, of Loveland, passed away on February 25, 2020. He was born in Loveland on June 16, 1945 to Hobert and Eleanor Croft. He was the fourth of five children. Howard was drafted into the U.S. Army at 18 during the Vietnam era and served in the United States and Germany. Upon returning to the States he joined the Colorado State Patrol where he served for 37 years in Ft. Morgan, Aurora, and Loveland. He retired in 2004 as Corporal Croft. Howard has been active in church and served as an elder at Good Shepherd Church for ten years. Howard enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed traveling and being outdoors in the camper during the summer. Howard is survived by his wife, Nancy, and his two daughters, Wendi (Paul) Cudmore and Robin (Blaine) Rappé. He is survived by three grandchildren, Liberty, Wyatt, and Honor Rappé. He is also survived by two step-children, Michaela (Rod) Brezin and Dan (Mary) Brezin. He is also survived by seven more grandchildren, Quinn, Mirabel, Carson, Lauren, Miles, Emma and Garrett. Howard is also survived by his brother, Warren (Dianna) Croft; his sister, Carolyn Keever; and numerous nieces and nephews. Howard was preceded in death by his first wife, Bernice; his parents, Hobert and Eleanor Croft; one brother, Kenneth Croft; and one sister, Geraldine Newman. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Good Shepherd Church in Loveland. Inurnment will take place at Berthoud Greenlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Colorado State Patrol Family Foundation through Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home at 1102 Lincoln Avenue, Loveland, Colorado 80537.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 1, 2020