Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kibbey Fisburn Funeral Home
1102 N. Lincoln
Loveland, CO 80537
(970) 667-5885
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Loveland, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Seevers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Dean Seevers


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Dean Seevers Obituary
Howard Dean Seevers, 84, of Loveland, Colorado passed away on January 9, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society Loveland Village. He was born in Nugent, Iowa on May 25, 1935 to David Leslie and Helen Seevers. Dean graduated from Loveland High School and Emily Griffith Technical College, Denver Colorado. Pursuing his love of cars, Dean worked as an auto mechanic and owned Dean's 4-Wheel Drive Service. He enjoyed drag racing and spent much of the 1960's traveling the country with his race team. Dean enjoyed many years of camping, riding motorcycles and jeeping in the mountains of Colorado with his family and friends. He loved an active lifestyle and walked and bicycled many miles. A dedicated father, Dean is survived by his son Scot Seevers and his daughter Nina Honebein, six grandchildren, Jakob, Austen, Sebastian, Savannah, Benjamin and Henry and one great grandson Greyson Scot. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dean Seevers to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org). A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Friday, 24 January at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Loveland, Colorado.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -