Howard Dean Seevers, 84, of Loveland, Colorado passed away on January 9, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society Loveland Village. He was born in Nugent, Iowa on May 25, 1935 to David Leslie and Helen Seevers. Dean graduated from Loveland High School and Emily Griffith Technical College, Denver Colorado. Pursuing his love of cars, Dean worked as an auto mechanic and owned Dean's 4-Wheel Drive Service. He enjoyed drag racing and spent much of the 1960's traveling the country with his race team. Dean enjoyed many years of camping, riding motorcycles and jeeping in the mountains of Colorado with his family and friends. He loved an active lifestyle and walked and bicycled many miles. A dedicated father, Dean is survived by his son Scot Seevers and his daughter Nina Honebein, six grandchildren, Jakob, Austen, Sebastian, Savannah, Benjamin and Henry and one great grandson Greyson Scot. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dean Seevers to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org). A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Friday, 24 January at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Loveland, Colorado.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jan. 21, 2020