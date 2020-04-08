|
Jack Emerson, 71, passed away March 31st at his home. He was born March 22, 1949 in Loveland Colorado, he was a graduate from Loveland High School. He was a Master Plumber of Emerson Plumbing and Jack's Plumbing. He then moved to Cheyenne Wyoming and was a Combination Inspector for the City of Cheyenne and just retired last November 2019. He is survived by his wife, Jenny Emerson; mother, Marjorie Coates Emerson; son, Jacob and wife, Nicki Emerson; grandchildren, Olivia, Ava, Brody & Griffin. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 8, 2020