Born in Minden Nebraska, Jack excelled in athletics and mathematics. He married his high school sweetheart August 8.1959. Upon completion of his Bachelors degree at Kearney State College in Nebraska in 1960, he obtained his first teaching job in Newman Grove Nebraska. After three years there he moved his family to Loveland, Colorado in 1963. A trip through Loveland when Jack was a teen had a lasting impact on him and he had wanted to live here since. In Loveland Jack was a math teacher at Berthoud High School for three years, and then moved to Loveland High School to teach and was instrumental in forming Loveland High's tennis program, teaching kids of all ages (and adults) to play and compete at the state level. Jack earned his Masters degree at the University of Northern Colorado in education and taught math at Loveland High school and became the Principal in 1980. He served for 7 years as the district director of curriculum before returning to Loveland High to be Principal until his retirement. During this time Jack's commitment to helping children grow and learn and thrive was obvious to all who encountered him. Jack had a commitment to people his whole life. Whether with St John's Catholic Church where he served as lay minister and president of the Parish Council for many years, he was always willing to lend a hand and support those in need by volunteering in the community. He was the chairman of United Way in 1998. He served with the Loveland Rotary club for many years including as president and spent countless joyful hours handing out dictionaries to third graders and scholarships to Loveland Graduates. He was Rotarian of the Year in 2002. He was also involved with Rotary International as well as advisory groups for the Colorado Governor on education issues. His deep compassion, considerable intelligence and love of life in all its forms will remain with all who knew him. His love of golf was legendary. Jack is survived by his wife, Shari Wilson, his two daughters, Janis (Brad) Knutson and Ann (Joel) Kerouac, his son, Mark (Pam) Wilson, his sister Joan Fleming and his sister-in-law, Hallie Wilson, as well as 12 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store