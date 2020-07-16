1/1
Jack Lee Wilson
Born in Minden Nebraska, Jack excelled in athletics and mathematics. He married his high school sweetheart August 8.1959. Upon completion of his Bachelors degree at Kearney State College in Nebraska in 1960, he obtained his first teaching job in Newman Grove Nebraska. After three years there he moved his family to Loveland, Colorado in 1963. A trip through Loveland when Jack was a teen had a lasting impact on him and he had wanted to live here since. In Loveland Jack was a math teacher at Berthoud High School for three years, and then moved to Loveland High School to teach and was instrumental in forming Loveland High's tennis program, teaching kids of all ages (and adults) to play and compete at the state level. Jack earned his Masters degree at the University of Northern Colorado in education and taught math at Loveland High school and became the Principal in 1980. He served for 7 years as the district director of curriculum before returning to Loveland High to be Principal until his retirement. During this time Jack's commitment to helping children grow and learn and thrive was obvious to all who encountered him. Jack had a commitment to people his whole life. Whether with St John's Catholic Church where he served as lay minister and president of the Parish Council for many years, he was always willing to lend a hand and support those in need by volunteering in the community. He was the chairman of United Way in 1998. He served with the Loveland Rotary club for many years including as president and spent countless joyful hours handing out dictionaries to third graders and scholarships to Loveland Graduates. He was Rotarian of the Year in 2002. He was also involved with Rotary International as well as advisory groups for the Colorado Governor on education issues. His deep compassion, considerable intelligence and love of life in all its forms will remain with all who knew him. His love of golf was legendary. Jack is survived by his wife, Shari Wilson, his two daughters, Janis (Brad) Knutson and Ann (Joel) Kerouac, his son, Mark (Pam) Wilson, his sister Joan Fleming and his sister-in-law, Hallie Wilson, as well as 12 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 15, 2020
Jack was a wonderful, sweet man and had a generous and overflowing heart. I will always remember his warm smiles.
Carol Larson
Friend
July 15, 2020
The Loveland High School graduating class of 1986 is grateful to Mr. Wilson for his leadership and kindness. Some of our best memories are from high school and many friendships have been maintained to this day. Mr. Wilson didn't rule with an iron fist, but made gentle corrections when necessary. Thanks for the memories...Rag Day, multiple state championships, amazing faculty, etc... You will be missed!
Kim Folkestad (Tuell/Belford)
Student
July 15, 2020
Thanks to Jack's dedication of helping students succeed, his help with my son to graduated from Loveland High set him on a path to success. He then served in the Naval Air Wing, graduated from Colorado Areo Tec, has worked for United Air Lines for 35 years and has a pilot's license.
Joyce
July 15, 2020
Jack 'Dad' was the first person I met when I walked into the new, to me, and very imposing Loveland High School in 1982, having just moved to Loveland from a farm in rural IL.
His smile and warm greeting as my new principal, I have never forgotten. In school, I soon got to know Ann and she and I along with 'Mom & Dad' continued to grow more as a family over the last 38 years. Jack loved his family, his community, and golf! He left a beautiful legacy having touched so many lives in so many ways.
My love and sympathies go out to the family that he loved so much. ❤
Diana Dowacter
Family
July 15, 2020
I miss Jack's constant smile and sense of humor. He could be serious and funny at the same time--a unique gift! A better Rotary friend you will not find.
Ron Schlattman
Friend
