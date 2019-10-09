Home

Services
Viegut Funeral Home
1616 N. Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
970-679-4669
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Elks Lodge 1051
103 E. 4th Street
Loveland, CO
View Map
James "Jimbo" Bousquet


1962 - 2019
James "Jimbo" Robert Bousquet lost his 3 1/2 year battle with cancer on September 25, 2019 at his home in Loveland, with his wife Debbie by his side. He is survived by Wife, Debbie of Loveland & his girls, Melissa, Amber, Shea, Clea & Lillie. - Mother, Candy Fisher (Ted) of Kelso WA - Father, Jim Bousquet (Patti) of Ogallala NE- Brothers, Dan (Jamie) of Loveland, Don (Clarissa) of Ft. Collins, Jerry (Jennifer) of Castle Rock CO. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by all grandparents and 2 uncles, Ron and Mike Bousquet. Memorial services will be held on October 12, 2019, 11:00am, at Elks Lodge 1051 in Loveland, Colorado (103 E. 4th Street.) Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary and condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
