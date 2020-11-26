1/1
James "Jim" Brien
James Brien of Loveland Colorado, 82, died November 22, 2020 at Medical Center of the Rockies. He was born in Rochester NY on April 13, 1938 to Thomas and Frances Brien. He is survived by his siblings Thomas Brien of Maryland, Ann Marron of Rochester, Richard and Gerald Brien of Florida. Jim was married to Catherine Brien of Fort Collins, the mother of his 8 children for 34 years. He has an extensive local family of 8 children Barb Walden of Fort Collins, Suzanne Guffa of Greeley, Jim Brien Jr. of Fort Collins, Karen Pedersen of Yerington NV, Diane Wells of Loveland, Chris Gischel of Berthoud, Cindy Smith of Carr, CO and Daniel Brien of Loveland. He has 22 grandchildren, 3 of which proceeded him in death, Elizabeth Walden, Justin and Joshua Brien; 31 great grandchildren and 23 spouses add to those who love him. Jim was a devout catholic and attended church several times per week. He was involved in assisting those that were homebound by giving them the Eucharist. He was active in many church functions, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, attended to the grounds and sang/whistled in the Saint John's choir. The remainder of his time was spent with family, hunting, fishing and repairing broken things creatively. His service will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 1730 W. 12th Street in Loveland at 10:30 AM on Saturday November 28, 2020. A viewing will proceed his service on Friday the November 27, 2020 at Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland from 4 PM to 7 PM. Due to the meeting restrictions of COVID, your attention to these would be helpful. For the service, his family will meet in the Saint John's School gym and 50 additional seats will be in the Knights of Columbus Hall on the Church grounds. There will also be a St. John's U-Tube channel showing the service for those who are unable to attend. Jim will be missed. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for on-line condolences.

Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Nov. 26, 2020.
