James Collier
James Martin Collier, Jr. 56, of Loveland, Colorado, formerly of Arkansas, passed away at home surrounded by his family on November 3, 2020 due to pancreatic cancer. James is survived by his wife, Donna Marie Collier; father, James Martin Collier; daughter, Cammi Lynn Collier; granddaughter, Starlynn Alicia Roger; son, Cody James Collier and his wife, Katherine Joan Collier; grandson Landon James Collier; and sister Alison Gaye Fendley. He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Loretta Keith Collier. A Vigil and Rosary for James will take place at 6:30 pm, Monday, November 9. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, November 10. These services will be held at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish in Fort Collins, Colorado, with adherence to new county guidelines on gathering, which permit 50 people in the main sanctuary, with 50 additional attendees in the overflow space. Following the Mass, a funeral procession to Mount Olivet Cemetery in Wheat Ridge, will be led by the Knights on Bikes. The Knights of Columbus is an organization in which James was a Sir Knight and also President of the Denver Diocese organization of the Knights on Bikes. In lieu of flowers, please donate in James' memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please visit goesfuneralcare.com to read James' full obituary and share memories with his family.

Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
