Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
The Office Grill
1710 W Eisenhower Blvd
Loveland, CO
James Dukelow


1930 - 2019
James Dukelow Obituary
James E. Dukelow (Jim) of Loveland, passed peacefully Christmas Eve December 24, 2019. Jim was born in Rochester, NY on April 6, 1930. Jim "The Duke" is predeceased by his parents, James and Florence; sister, Joyce; and Gladys, his loving wife of 57 years. Jim graduated from Marshall High School in Rochester, NY. He then went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and retired after a lifetime career with Kodak. Jim is survived by his brother Jack; children, James (Judy), Joy (Garry), Jill (Ron), Jay, and Jo (Darin); grandchildren, Christopher, Jordin, Nick, Kaili, and Maddi; and great-grandchildren, Juliette, and Jameson. Jim loved the outdoors (hunting, golfing, fishing, ect.) and enjoyed sharing his passions with Gladys and all his family and friends. Please join us for a celebration of Jim's life at The Office Grill on Saturday, December 28th starting at 1PM. At 1710 W Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the , or the National Wildlife Foundation INC.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
