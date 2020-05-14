James Patten Hammond, 67, of Loveland, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, May 9, 2020 after battling cancer. Born in San Marino, he was a son of Charles W. and Patricia Patten Hammond. A graduate of San Marino High School in 1970, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Entomology from University of California at Berkeley and a Masters in Business Administration from University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. In 1980, Jim began Hazel Dell Mushrooms in a garage in Corralitos, CA, growing oyster and shiitake mushrooms. He started three different locations near Watsonville, CA. Jim, his wife Antonia, and their three sons James, Andrew, and Ryan moved to Colorado in 1993. In 1997, they opened Hazel Dell mushrooms Fort Collins which has served local farmers markets, restaurants, and wholesalers throughout the Rocky Mountain region. As an Eagle Scout himself, he shared his love for scouting and the outdoors with his sons as a scout master. He lived an active lifestyle, enjoying scuba diving, water skiing, camping, and extensive worldwide travel. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Antonia, and his sons, James and his wife Shawla Hammond of Oceanside, CA, Andrew and his wife Lauren Hammond of Fort Worth, TX, and Ryan Hammond and his partner Jaclyn Vazquez of Oakland, CA, as well as three grandchildren, sister, Emily Hammond of Fort Collins, and brother, Joseph Hammond of Tacoma, WA. A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Please sign the online guestbook at www.allnuttloveland.com

