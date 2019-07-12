Home

Trinity Lutheran Church
3333 Duffield Ave
Loveland, CO 80538
James Louis Crowder died at his home in Las Vegas, NV on March 9, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Jim was born in Louisville, KY on Sept. 11, 1936 to Charlotte and James A. Crowder He attended schools there and graduated from Valley High School and later Western Kentucky University. He managed the family furniture and appliance stores. He married Beth Eberhart in Loveland, CO on Sept. 6, 1959. They had three sons and continued to live in Louisville until 1971 at which time they moved to Loveland. Jim became a custom home builder and developed subdivisions. Jim had many hobbies including building a sail boat and an airplane. He was a Boy Scout leader for 18 years and enjoyed many high adventure trips with his scouts. He is survived by his wife, Beth; son, Mark and wife, Carol; son, Rob and wife, Laura; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; 2 sisters and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Russ. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 15th at 11 o'clock at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3333 Duffield Ave, Loveland, CO. A light lunch will be served afterward. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Boy Scouts of America, any local troop or to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald from July 12 to July 13, 2019
