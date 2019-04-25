|
James H. Olstad, 97, Loveland, CO, formerly of Maddock, ND, died April 1, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society - Loveland Village. Jim was born on July 17, 1921 in Heimdal, ND to James and Hilda (Iverson) Olstad. The family moved to Maddock in 1925. He was confirmed in 1936 at North Viking Lutheran Church and graduated from Maddock High School in 1940. Jim was inducted into the army May 20, 1941, serving with HQ Co. 46th Engineers. He was discharged June 13, 1945. He returned to Maddock and worked in construction. On May 21, 1946, Jim and Marian Myren were married in Sioux Falls, SD. Ronald James was born Jan. 3, 1949. The family moved from Maddock to Loveland, CO in the fall of 1969. They managed a motel there for 7 years. Jim and Ron joined the Carpenters and Millworks Union and did construction and remodeling work in the Loveland, Fort Collins, and Greeley area. They both retired in 2013. Ron died in 2017. Jim enjoyed going to the yearly reunion of the 46th Engineers and attended over 50 of them. He was on an Honor Flight to Washington, DC in 2007. He was a member of the American Legion for 74 years. In his latter years, Jim enjoyed spending time with his friend and partner, Shirley. They were part of a coffee group at McDonalds and frequented their favorite restaurants for evening meals. Jim is survived by his friend and partner, Shirley Wolf; niece, Barbara (Manuel) Harris; and nephew, Douglas (Lyn) Johnson. He was preceded in death by his wife, son, his parents, his sisters and brothers -in-law, Inez Landt, June and Warren Westby, and Verna and Carl Johnson.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 25, 2019