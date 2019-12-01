|
James Walling Plumb left this beautiful Colorado on November 19, 2019 succumbing to Cutaneous T. Cell Lymphoma, which is cancer of the blood. He was married to his loving wife, Shirley, for 64 happy years and had 3 sons; James Jr. (Deborah), Ray (Ann) and Gary (Robin); 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was immensely proud of all of them. Jim was born in Glenshaw, PA, to Edward and Dorothy Plumb, who preceded him in death. He had twin sisters Jene Meir and Jane Munhall. Jane also preceded him in death. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Darmstadt, Germany as a Communications Tech. Shirley joined him and Jim Jr. was born while they were there. After the service he moved his family to Titusville, FL, where he earned his Electrical Engineering Degree from Florida Institute of Technology. He worked for R.C.A. at Cape Canaveral in communications in the days when rockets were being experimented with and quite often blew up on the pad. He worked for Hewlett-Packard in Loveland and retired as an Electronic Engineer after 29 years. Motorcycling was a great interest of his from an early age. He enjoyed restoring old bikes and riding to various bike events. He passed this interest on to his sons. Jim also loved downhill skiing, cross country skiing, and he and Shirley hiked in the Rocky Mountains and parts of Europe. They also went on bicycle trips overseas until various health issues interfered. While the boys were growing up he was active in Boy Scout Troop 9, taking his group on winter camping trips, etc. All 3 of his boys earned their Eagle Badge at the same time with help from their father. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to University of Colorado Hospital Fund, Oncology Unit or 1st United Presbyterian Church, 400 E. 4th St., Loveland, CO. Jim's wish was to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland on December 7, 2019 at 11:30am with a reception in the Viegut Reception Center following services. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Dec. 1, 2019