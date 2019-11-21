|
|
Jamie Lynn Smith age 54 was born October 23, 1964 in Fort Collins, CO to Billie Gene and Earlene E. Smith. She passed away November 8, 2019. She grew up in Masonville, CO and later lived on the Western Slope in Montrose, CO and eventually came back and made her home again in Loveland. She attended schools in Loveland and later attended Aims Community College and Regis University. Jamie worked for Western Area Power Administration right out of high school until the time of her death. She also did many people's taxes and accounting work. She loved her family and friends and was so generous with her time and her love. She was happiest when everyone was together. She loved planning events and cooking and crafting and her beloved dogs. She loved her nieces and nephews and they brought her great joy. Jamie loved the mountains and nature and enjoyed traveling. Jamie's main love was helping people in any time of need. She is survived by her beloved dog Jasmine, brother Russell Smith of Masonville, CO, sister Karen Baumann of Loveland, sister Korey (Brad) Sedlacek of McCook, NE, nephews Josh Flint (Tabitha) and Colton Sedlacek and niece Abigail Sedlacek of McCook, NE She is preceded in death by her parents, Billie Gene and Earlene Ellen Smith, brother W. Scott Smith and her beloved dog Raisa. A Celebration of her life will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Mc C Ranch Events Center, 12425 N. Co. Rd. 27, Loveland, CO (Buckhorn Canyon). In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the directly in her name.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Nov. 21, 2019