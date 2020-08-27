Janet Due, age 77, of Northfield, passed away August 23, 2020, in Three Links Care Center. Janet was born the daughter of Helge and Catherine (Bradford) Kasa on February 7, 1943, in Northfield. In 1976, she moved with her daughters to Loveland and in 1980 started JD's Answering Service. Janet is survived by her daughters Cindy (Daniel) Hawkes of Pine City, Dana (Ben) Vernelson of Valentines, VA, Becky Due of Loveland, CO; four grandchildren Nicole Pape, Timothy Manlick, Danielle (Lee) Maxfield, Joshua Huntington; her brother Harland (Roberta) Kasa of Cannon Falls; and her sister Judy Preston of Hampton. Janet was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law William Preston. Arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory in Northfield, MN. biermanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store