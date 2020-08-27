1/1
Janet Due
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Due, age 77, of Northfield, passed away August 23, 2020, in Three Links Care Center. Janet was born the daughter of Helge and Catherine (Bradford) Kasa on February 7, 1943, in Northfield. In 1976, she moved with her daughters to Loveland and in 1980 started JD's Answering Service. Janet is survived by her daughters Cindy (Daniel) Hawkes of Pine City, Dana (Ben) Vernelson of Valentines, VA, Becky Due of Loveland, CO; four grandchildren Nicole Pape, Timothy Manlick, Danielle (Lee) Maxfield, Joshua Huntington; her brother Harland (Roberta) Kasa of Cannon Falls; and her sister Judy Preston of Hampton. Janet was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law William Preston. Arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory in Northfield, MN. biermanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bierman Funeral Home - Northfield
1316 Division St. S.
Northfield, MN 55057
507-645-4153
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bierman Funeral Home - Northfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved