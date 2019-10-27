|
Janet Way, 84, of Loveland, died Friday, October 25, 2019. Janet Catherine Way, known to her family and friends as Jan, was born on January 8, 1935 to Phillip and Genevieve (Cavanaugh) McLaughlin in Medford, Massachusetts. She was raised and educated in Medford, graduating in 1952. She married the love of her life, Donald L. Way, on March 13, 1952. The couple made their home in Cheyenne, Wyoming after Don's discharge from the Navy. Don began his career with IBM, and from Cheyenne his career took the couple and their family to reside in Utah, California and finally Loveland. Jan's passion for teaching included first grade at Big Thompson Elementary School, swimming and religious education at St. John's. In 1971-72, the Way family hosted a foreign exchange student, Jacqui Sinek, from Rhodesia, Africa, and they remained very close. Jan enjoyed bowling, painting, dancing, music, reading, skating, playing cards and world travel, but loved playing golf the most. Jan was a charter member of the Loveland Civic Music Association. Jan will be missed by her children: Donna Gonzalez, Linda (Joe) Peterson, Kris (Linc) Gallegos, all of Windsor, CO and Tom Way (Mary Jo) of Loveland; 7 grandchildren: Monica, Jennifer, Andrea, Paul, Codi, John and Mark; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 nieces and 1 nephew. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, John McLaughlin; sisters: Genevieve Ferri and Ann Slater and son-in-law David Gonzalez. Memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Allnutt Funeral Service in Loveland. A Rosary service will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Loveland Burial Park. Please share your remembrances of Jan at www.AllnuttLoveland.com
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Oct. 27, 2019