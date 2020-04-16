|
|
Janice "Jan" Sue Lewis (Hallgrimson), age 72, of Loveland, Colorado, passed away on April 4, 2020, in Loveland, Colorado, after battling a Malignant Brain Neoplasm with family by her side. She was born on June 16, 1947, to Paul and Vera Hallgrimson, in Ainsworth, Nebraska, with two older brothers, Jene and Jim Hallgrimson. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Vera and Paul, and brother, Jim. She is survived by John Lewis, Jene Hallgrimson, Vija (Lewis) Schaeffer, Bradley Lewis (spouse Jaya Lewis), and Kendra (Lewis) Toal (spouse Nick Toal). Jan graduated from Rock County High School in 1965 and went on to become a Licensed Practical Nurse (L.P.N.). She began her nursing career in 1968, and her career extended over 50 years of her life. In 1970 Jan started working at Loveland Memorial Hospital and transferred to McKee Medical Center. Throughout her career, she went on multiple medical mission trips through Boulder Community Hospital and received a Nightingale award for her outstanding nursing. In 1969, Jan met John Lewis, and their love story began. On March 28, 1970, they were married and moved to Loveland in July 1970. This year they celebrated 50-years of marriage. They became parents to three children Vija (Lewis) Schaeffer, Bradley Lewis, and Kendra (Lewis) Toal. Jan was a beloved grandmother to six grandchildren: Shane Toal, Shelbi Schaeffer, Karsten Lewis, Samantha Lewis, Evan Lewis, and Rylynn Schaeffer. Throughout her life, Jan enjoyed camping, water skiing, boating, and being with family. Over the past 15-years, she enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow and attending all of their school and sporting events. Due to current world events, our family will set up a celebration of Jan's life later this summer. For those wanting to maintain contact with our family, we have set up an E-mail address [email protected] .
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 16, 2020