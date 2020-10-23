1/1
Jenece "Jeni" Deis
Jenece "Jeni" Deis, age 73, a resident of Sun Lakes, AZ, formerly of Loveland, CO. Passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at home surrounded by the love of her family. She was born August 23, 1947 in Rapid City, SD. Beloved wife of Jim Deis, whom she married November 12, 1977, loving mother of Denece (Elijah) Bezpaletz of Loveland and Kari Jaramillo of Angel Fire. Adored grandmother of Collin Child, Mason Child, Austin Jaramillo and Landon Jaramillo. Beloved aunt of Steve Grass, Susan Barnes, Todd George and Laura George and sister in law Joan George. Jeni is preceded in death by her Grandparents Albert and Hattie Bell, Parents John and Guelda George, Brother Tom George and Sister Johnna (Arlo) Grass. Jeni graduated from Rapid City High School (go Cobblers!) and continued her education at the University of Wyoming and Black Hills State. She will be fondly remembered for countless volunteer hours at Mary Blair Elementary School, her love of flying, enjoyment of family and friends, time with her grandchildren, and as a fanatical Denver Bronco fan. Jeni's celebration of life will be held on November 5th, 2020 in Sun Lakes, AZ at St. Stevens Catholic Church. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Dignity Memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeni's memory can be made to: Hospice of the Valley (hov.org).

Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Celebration of Life
St. Stevens Catholic Church
