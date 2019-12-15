|
In the early morning hours of Thursday, December 6, 2019, Jim Phillip Etheridge passed away at the age of 92. Jim was born to Cora (Traylor) and Kelly Etheridge in Guernsey, WY on December 7, 1926. He was preceded in death by one son, Ronald Dean (11/23/45 -12/18/45), and seven siblings: Bertha Etheridge, Harold Etheridge, Fermul Etheridge, Hughlet Etheridge, Ezrel Etheridge, Juanita Siemers, and Thelma Glover. When he was young his family moved to Moorcroft, WY where he attended some of his school years. On November 16, 1944 he married Ellen Irene Bear. He worked as a blacksmith until being called to serve his country in 1945. His basic training was at Camp Maxi in Paris, TX, and he was on a ship en route to the Philippines when word was received that World War II had ended. While serving in the Philippines he received training on welding and heavy equipment repair. This trade served him for the rest of his life as he owned and operated many types of big machinery. Jim moved to Berthoud, CO in 1966 and worked briefly reading water meters for Little Thompson Water District. Being self-employed he did various jobs including cleaning irrigation ditches for local farmers and digging Robert's Lake on Bunyan Ct. He worked his last 15 years before retirement in 1988 for Golden Gravel, crushing rock and removing snow. Jim is survived by his wife Ellen of 75 years, and three daughters: Carol Schmidt (John) Longmont CO, Judy Wright (David) Loveland CO, and Donna Shepard (Steve) Pottsboro, TX.; seven grandchildren: Jason Wright (Karen), Scott Wright, Brian Wright (Melinda), Sheila Ellis (Adam) Laura Alig, Vanessa Epler (Aaron), and Nick Shepard; and fourteen great grandchildren. Jim was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Berthoud, CO. His love for the Lord led him to make hundreds of small wooden crosses that have been distributed by missionaries all over the world. Many family members and friends were the recipients of Jim's crosses and beautiful wooden clocks. His great love of family was shared on weekends, holidays, and numerous camping trips. He loved going to Ellen's family reunion every year at Devils Tower, WY. Faith and family were the most important things in his life. Memorial services will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Berthoud on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. A reception and military graveside service will follow.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Dec. 15, 2019