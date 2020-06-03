J.N. Ball, 87, of Mountain Home, Arkansas died May 23, 2020. He was born August 4, 1932, in Byron, Arkansas. He spent his long life being asked what name lay behind his initials, but the letters were the whole name. Jay picked the Navy after high school, and served as a radar operator aboard the USS Bayfield during Korea and Vietnam. After the Navy he moved to Kansas City and married Marilyn Sue Mohler. He had a career as an electrician with the telephone company. They were still in love when she died in 2005. Marilyn's ashes rest on Long's Peak, a grand site above the YMCA of the Rockies where she and Jay worked for 15 summers as friendly faces at the front desk and gift shop. He leaves his five children: Tammy, Joel, Jeana, Karen and Melanie. His 12 grandchildren : Katie & Zachary; Zane & Madeline; Andrew & Christopher; Henry, Ella, Addie & Clara; Skylar & James. He also leaves three great-grandchildren, Marilyn Sofia Ball, Jedidiah Neo Ball and Gage Pine-McCue. Instead of flowers or money sent to the family, Jay would have preferred you stash away that money, or buy a good stock or two.

