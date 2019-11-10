|
|
Loveland - Jo Ann May, a longtime resident, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, wrapped in the loving arms of her husband of 62 years. Born June 28, 1940 in Douglas, AZ, to Fred and Florence (Stroud) Phillips, Jo Ann graduated high school from Deming, NM, and married her longtime sweetheart, Rusty May, on July 27, 1957. They made their homes in Carlsbad, NM, Albuquerque, NM and Loveland, CO. Out of this union they had 5 sons: Craig (Kalah) May of Bailey, CO, Kevin (Danna) May of Rifle, CO, Darrin May of Missoula, MT, Justin Kip May (deceased), and Ty (Lisa) May of Sullivan, MO. She also leaves 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Fred and Florence Phillips, her brothers, Chuck, Harvey and Arthur Phillips, and her son, Justin Kip May. Jo Ann loved dancing, fishing, raising grandkids, the mountains and life in general. Her favorite quote: "We laughed with each other about a marriage that was not supposed to work, and look at us now, 62 years later and still in love." Jo Ann will be sadly missed by all as she touched so many hearts with her love and smile. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to www.heartsandhorses.org. A celebration of life will be held at their home, 6239 W. Hwy 34, Loveland, CO on November 23, 2019 from 12-4 for family and friends.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Nov. 10, 2019